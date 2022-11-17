Selway Asset Management Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $183.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $354.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.