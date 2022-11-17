Selway Asset Management Has $4.87 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 2.7% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $119.73. 147,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $123.12.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,067 shares of company stock worth $28,008,832. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.