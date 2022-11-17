Selway Asset Management Has $6.18 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Selway Asset Management increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 3.4% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 255,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 511,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

ABBV traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.96. The stock had a trading volume of 210,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,267. The company has a market capitalization of $268.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

