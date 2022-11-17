Selway Asset Management Increases Stock Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 21.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

HPS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.40. 328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,872. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

