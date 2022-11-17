Selway Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJH traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.52. The stock had a trading volume of 168,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,760. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $289.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.80.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.