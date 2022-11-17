Selway Asset Management Raises Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. WESCO International makes up about 1.3% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,029,000 after buying an additional 99,517 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 135,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at $398,317,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 97,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at $394,649,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $3.64 on Thursday, reaching $124.86. 11,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,386. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.26 and a 200 day moving average of $124.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.03.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

