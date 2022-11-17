Senti Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Senti Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.33). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Senti Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Senti Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Senti Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Senti Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of SNTI opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59. Senti Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNTI. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,074,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

