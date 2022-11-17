Serum (SRM) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001546 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $32.62 million and $66.17 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Serum has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

