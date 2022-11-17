SFI Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIMS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

