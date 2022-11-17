SFL Co. Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SFL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for SFL’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SFL’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SFL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SFL Trading Down 5.1 %

SFL stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.79. SFL has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. SFL had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SFL

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in SFL by 486.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 207,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 202.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 304,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 204,225 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SFL by 33.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,748 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About SFL

(Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.