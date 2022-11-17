Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Shares Up 1.8%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.68. 2,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shangri-La Asia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.
Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
About Shangri-La Asia
Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.
Featured Articles
