Shenkman Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 504,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Wix.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 10,890.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.25. 8,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,741. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $193.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wix.com to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

