Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.86.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 3.2 %

SHLS stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 316.37 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,962,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 5,526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 236,520 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

