Short Interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Decreases By 8.5%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,940,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 32,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,034,000 after buying an additional 43,840,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,437,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,325 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of Ambev stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 231,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,796,124. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambev Company Profile

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

