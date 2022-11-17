Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Rises By 7.2%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 86,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

ATIF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATIF opened at $1.43 on Thursday. ATIF has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

Get ATIF alerts:

About ATIF

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial consulting service platform which provides comprehensive consulting services in equity financing and pre-IPO education for corporate clients in equity financing, IPO, and media relations development; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform.

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.