Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Rises By 7.2%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 86,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.
ATIF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATIF opened at $1.43 on Thursday. ATIF has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.
About ATIF
