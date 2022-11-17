Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Declines By 8.9%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Atlas Copco Stock Performance
Atlas Copco stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
