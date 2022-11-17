Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Declines By 8.9%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Atlas Copco stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlas Copco Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.04.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Stories

