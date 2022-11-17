Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Drops By 8.7%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,573,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 10,490,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Auxly Cannabis Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded Auxly Cannabis Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

Auxly Cannabis Group ( OTCMKTS:CBWTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 132.76% and a negative return on equity of 56.03%. The company had revenue of $21.42 million during the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

