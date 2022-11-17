Short Interest in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Declines By 12.2%

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $813,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.28. 211,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.88. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

