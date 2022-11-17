Short Interest in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Declines By 12.2%

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $813,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVNS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
