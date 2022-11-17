Short Interest in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Expands By 5.8%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Aziyo Biologics Price Performance

AZYO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,839 shares during the period. Aziyo Biologics makes up about 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 8.18% of Aziyo Biologics worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Aziyo Biologics

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZYO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

