Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Declines By 6.8%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of BSVN opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.63. Bank7 has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $27.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 37.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Bank7 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank7 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 16.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

