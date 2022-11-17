Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Declines By 6.8%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Bank7 Stock Performance
Shares of BSVN opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.63. Bank7 has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $27.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 37.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank7 Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Bank7 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank7 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 16.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
About Bank7
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
