Short Interest in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Declines By 9.5%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BIOS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,154. BioPlus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioPlus Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $247,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $265,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $356,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

