Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Drops By 10.9%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Bit Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 4,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.24. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 147.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
