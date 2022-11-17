Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Drops By 10.9%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 4,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.24. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 147.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

About Bit Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bit Digital by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 170,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bit Digital by 2,244.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 169,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bit Digital by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.