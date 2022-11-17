Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declines By 11.9%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,692. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.