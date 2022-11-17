Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declines By 11.9%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,692. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $16.43.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
