Short Interest in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Decreases By 10.8%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the October 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BRZE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -14.51. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $703,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 152,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $703,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and have sold 68,062 shares valued at $2,656,232. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Braze during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

