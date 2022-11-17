Short Interest in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Rises By 10.5%

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122,730 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAQ remained flat at $10.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,831. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

