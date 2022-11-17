Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Decreases By 9.2%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,500 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEK traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,836. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.36. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

