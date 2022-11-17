Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Expands By 8.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of CLZNY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.55. 426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. Clariant has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $22.30.

Clariant Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clariant Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clariant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

