Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Grows By 9.6%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

GLV stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,556. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 16.73%.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

