Short Interest in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Drops By 6.9%

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CNDB opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp III

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth $586,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concord Acquisition Corp III

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

