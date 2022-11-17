Short Interest in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Rises By 8.5%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COVA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COVA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. COVA Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.03.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of COVA Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,297,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 1,003,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,972,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition Company Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.