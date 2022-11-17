Short Interest in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Drops By 12.9%

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.07. 80,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,632. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $144.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,142,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,142,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,256. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 16.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CSW Industrials by 5.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

