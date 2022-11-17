Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Drops By 11.7%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Institutional Trading of DarioHealth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRIO. Aegis cut their price target on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $9.15 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

DarioHealth Trading Up 1.4 %

DRIO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. 197,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.16. DarioHealth has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $17.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 6.21.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 264.79% and a negative return on equity of 73.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

