Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Expands By 11.4%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,227. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCRD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the third quarter worth about $9,159,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the third quarter worth about $8,040,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 86.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 618,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the third quarter worth about $3,518,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 103.0% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 679,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 344,962 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

