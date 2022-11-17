Short Interest in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Rises By 7.3%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 345,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 68.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of DSGN stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,854. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $769.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Design Therapeutics

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

