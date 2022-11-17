Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Decreases By 9.0%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dynex Capital to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,928 shares of company stock valued at $319,401. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,132. The company has a market capitalization of $578.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

