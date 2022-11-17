Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Decreases By 9.0%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DXGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dynex Capital to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,928 shares of company stock valued at $319,401. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 40,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,132. The company has a market capitalization of $578.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

