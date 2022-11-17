Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expands By 7.2%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,372 shares of company stock valued at $49,927,046. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after buying an additional 607,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.58.

ENPH stock traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.96. 3,526,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 150.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.22.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

