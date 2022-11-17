Short Interest in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Declines By 12.1%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 18,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE ETRN traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.