Short Interest in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Declines By 12.1%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 18,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE ETRN traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.
Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.
