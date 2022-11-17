Short Interest in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Grows By 8.9%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

ESS Tech stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.67. 1,144,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,562. The stock has a market cap of $562.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.25. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at ESS Tech

GWH has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

In other news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $29,183.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Craig E. Evans sold 16,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $60,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,625,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,926,030.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $29,183.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,013 shares of company stock worth $754,189. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth $10,116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 603.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,852 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $4,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.