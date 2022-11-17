Short Interest in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Grows By 8.9%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 19.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ESS Tech Stock Performance
ESS Tech stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.67. 1,144,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,562. The stock has a market cap of $562.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.25. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $29,183.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Craig E. Evans sold 16,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $60,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,625,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,926,030.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $29,183.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,013 shares of company stock worth $754,189. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth $10,116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 603.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,852 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $4,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
