Short Interest in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Declines By 12.9%

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.19. 273,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,413. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.91. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,094. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

