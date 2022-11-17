Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Increases By 8.3%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $34.42. 690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,959. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $56.62.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

