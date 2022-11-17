Short Interest in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Increases By 7.6%

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 687,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,697. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

