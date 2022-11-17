Short Interest in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Rises By 5.8%

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Pharma A/S in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of FWP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

