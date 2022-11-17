Short Interest in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Declines By 13.3%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,272,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 142,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,143,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 179,966 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 121,993 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 550,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRON remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,517. Frontier Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

