Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Grows By 9.7%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Global Partners Stock Down 3.8 %

GLP stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.25. 214,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Global Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, Director Jaime Pereira acquired 1,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

