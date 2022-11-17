Short Interest in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Increases By 9.3%

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of GMED traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 707,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,348. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Globus Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,264 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,391,000 after buying an additional 1,370,271 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after buying an additional 689,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,097,000 after buying an additional 462,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $20,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.