Short Interest in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Increases By 9.3%

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.
Shares of GMED traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 707,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,348. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
