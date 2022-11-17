Short Interest in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Increases By 6.0%

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $46.83. 52,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HOG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

