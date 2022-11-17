Short Interest in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Declines By 13.1%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Holley to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Holley by 111.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after buying an additional 7,543,324 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Holley by 25.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after buying an additional 677,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Holley by 360.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 569,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HLLY stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 60,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,490. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $345.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. Holley has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

