Short Interest in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Drops By 12.8%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 217,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Home Point Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

HMPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $244.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.04.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Home Point Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Point Capital Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.04.

(Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.