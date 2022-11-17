Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Grows By 9.1%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 154.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

iA Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

