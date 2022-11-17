Short Interest in Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Decreases By 11.8%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Imperium Technology Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS IPGGF opened at 0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.64. Imperium Technology Group has a twelve month low of 0.65 and a twelve month high of 4.72.
Imperium Technology Group Company Profile
