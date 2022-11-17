Short Interest in Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Decreases By 11.8%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Imperium Technology Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS IPGGF opened at 0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.64. Imperium Technology Group has a twelve month low of 0.65 and a twelve month high of 4.72.

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile

See Also

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household furnishing products and accessories. The company operates through six segments: Game Publishing, Cloud Computing and Data Storage, Esports, Household Products, Property Investment, and Money Lending. It produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance.

